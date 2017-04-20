Don’t Order Execution Of Inmates, Falana Urges Ambode
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, not to order the execution of persons sentenced to death in the state. In a letter to the Governor, a copy of which was sent to Channels Television, Mr Falana referred to a statement credited to the State Attorney-General and … Continue reading Don’t Order Execution Of Inmates, Falana Urges Ambode
The post Don’t Order Execution Of Inmates, Falana Urges Ambode appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?