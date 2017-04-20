Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, not to order the execution of persons sentenced to death in the state. In a letter to the Governor, a copy of which was sent to Channels Television, Mr Falana referred to a statement credited to the State Attorney-General and … Continue reading Don’t Order Execution Of Inmates, Falana Urges Ambode

The post Don’t Order Execution Of Inmates, Falana Urges Ambode appeared first on Channels Television.