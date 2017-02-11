Edo Police Advocate Capacity Building For Officers

Posted February 11, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

The Edo Police command says capacity building for officers will largely improve performances in the fight against crime. Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, affirmed this during a parade of 40 suspects at the state command headquarters in Benin city, the Edo state capital. Mr Gwandu again reiterated his command’s resolve to rid Edo … Continue reading Edo Police Advocate Capacity Building For Officers

The post Edo Police Advocate Capacity Building For Officers appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police Boss Tasks Officers On Diligence The Osun State Police,  Fimihan Adeoye has advised officers on high way patrol to be tactical and professional in the...
  2. Benue Herdsmen: Police Advocate Peaceful Approach To End Crisis The Benue State Police Command says that it is deploying peace pact mechanism and the carrot approach to end the...
  3. Kaduna Police Command Promote Over 5,000 Officers The Kaduna State Police Command has decorated newly promoted officers drawn from the various divisions across the state. Addressing the...
  4. 29 Police Officers In Osun Face Trial For Misconduct At least 29 police officers from the Osun State Police Command are presently on trial at the provost for various...
  5. Police Officers Confirmed Dead As Building Collapses At Area F Command Breaking: Police officers confirmed dead as building collapses at Area F commandA building has reportedly collapsed killing police officers at...
  6. Police Advocate National Unity And Patriotism The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, has appealed to religious and political leaders in Nigeria to be patriotic and...
  7. Lawyers advocate training of judicial officers. A cross section of lawyers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have reiterated the need for intense capacity building for...
  8. Kano Police Present Four Officers Wounded By Shiites Police authorities in Kano state, have presented four officers allegedly wounded by the outlawed Shiite members, during their Arba’een procession....
  9. Police Building Collapse: Force Commits To Personnel Welfare The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of its personnel, in a bid to ensuring the...
  10. FG To Boost Police Operational Capacity The Nigerian government says it is funding the procurement of patrol vehicles and other logistics in order to strengthen the...

< YOHAIG home