The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has recovered 9.8million Dollars and 74,000 Pounds, from the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu. According to the EFCC, the money was hidden in a fire proof safe, inside a building in Kaduna, allegedly belonging to Mr Yakubu. The … Continue reading EFCC Recovers 9.8million Dollars Former NNPC GMD

