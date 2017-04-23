Eguma Lauds Team’s Mental Strength

Rivers United Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma has praised his team’s mental strength, following their qualification for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Port Harcourt based Rivers United, held Rayon Sports to a goalless draw in the second leg in Rwanda to seal a 2-0 aggregate victory and afterwards, Eguma lauded his players … Continue reading Eguma Lauds Team’s Mental Strength

