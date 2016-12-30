A member of the Seventh House of Representatives, Honourable Bamidele Faparusi, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have to embrace zoning as part of the strategies to win the 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti State. Mr Faparusi, who is a governorship aspirant from Gbonyin Local Government Area in Ekiti South Senatorial District, said the … Continue reading Ekiti 2018: Lawmaker Fears APC May Lose If Zoning Is Jettisoned

The post Ekiti 2018: Lawmaker Fears APC May Lose If Zoning Is Jettisoned appeared first on Channels Television.