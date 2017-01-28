El-Rufai Swears In New Head Of Service

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has sworn in Mrs Bariatu Yusuf Baba as the new Head of Service of the state. The Governor urged Mrs Baba to use her wealth of experience to transform the state’s civil service for prompt and effective service delivery. At the swearing in ceremony held at the Executive Chamber … Continue reading El-Rufai Swears In New Head Of Service

