Enugu State House Of Assembly Passes Budget Into Law

The Enugu State House of Assembly, has passed the 2017 budget estimate of over 105Billion Naira into law, with the breakdown that shows that over 55Billion Naira represents recurrent expenditure. Meanwhile, the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation said, though the budget estimate may look high, but with refund from the Paris and London club, … Continue reading Enugu State House Of Assembly Passes Budget Into Law

