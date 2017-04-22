A legal practitioner, Mr George Etomi, has asked the Federal Government to train the anti-graft agencies to be strategic and coordinated, so as to ensure success of the whistle-blower policy in Nigeria. Mr Etomi told Channels Television that the recent recoveries made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have proven that a lot … Continue reading Etomi: Anti-graft Agencies Need To Be More Strategic

The post Etomi: Anti-graft Agencies Need To Be More Strategic appeared first on Channels Television.