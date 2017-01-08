Ex-Militants Receive Two Months Stipends

Ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme now have a reason to smile as they have been paid their stipends for the months of August and September, 2016. The ex-militants who have been threatening to return to the creeks if their stipends were not paid, have been advised to be patient as the remaining three months … Continue reading Ex-Militants Receive Two Months Stipends

The post Ex-Militants Receive Two Months Stipends appeared first on Channels Television.

