Ex-Nigerian Soldiers Who Fought Biafran War Lament Unpaid Pension

Thirty-eight years after, retired Nigerian soldiers across the country who fought to protect ensure the unity of Nigeria are displeased with the non-payment of their pension by the Federal Government since then. They lamented what they described as ill-luck which they said had befallen them for almost four decades. The retired soldiers are embittered that … Continue reading Ex-Nigerian Soldiers Who Fought Biafran War Lament Unpaid Pension

