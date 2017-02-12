Ezekwesili Seeks Public Conversation On Nigeria’s Economy

A Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has asked the Federal Government to do more in engaging the public and key stakeholders on its economic strategies. The former Vice President of the World Bank made the call during an interview on Channels Television’s political programme, Sunday Politics. She stated that for Nigeria to get it … Continue reading Ezekwesili Seeks Public Conversation On Nigeria’s Economy

