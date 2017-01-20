FAAC: Monthly Allocation Increases By 13 Billion Naira

Posted January 20, 2017 8:31 pm by Comments

The federal allocation committee says monthly allocation to the three tiers of government has increased by 13 billion naira from the month of December, 2016. Speaking with journalists after the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said that a total of 400 billion naira has … Continue reading FAAC: Monthly Allocation Increases By 13 Billion Naira

The post FAAC: Monthly Allocation Increases By 13 Billion Naira appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG Saves Six Billion Naira Monthly, Finance Minister Tells Senate Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has revealed that federal government saves six billion Naira monthly through a cut down in recurrent...
  2. FAAC Distributes N370 Billion To FG, States And LGs A total of N370 billion has been distributed to the federal, state and local governments for the month of January....
  3. FAAC Meeting: N369 Billion Distributed For November The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed the sum of  N369 billion to the Federal, State and Local Governments...
  4. Ghost Workers: 2.29 Billion Naira Saved By FG About 2.3 billion naira is now being saved monthly from the federal government workers’ payroll. The Ministry of Finance attributes...
  5. FG Uncovers 450 Billion Naira Unremitted By Agencies A federal government audit has revealed that a whopping 450 billion naira has not been remitted to the federal account...
  6. Abia Targets 2.5 Billion Naira As Monthly Generated Revenue The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that the state is targeting 2.5 billion Naira Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)...
  7. FAAC shares N388.3bn April allocation The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee on Friday shared the sum of N388.339 billion among the three tiers of government as...
  8. Adeosun to senate, FG saves N6bn monthly Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has revealed that federal government saves six billion Naira monthly through a cut down in...
  9. Nigeria’s Gross Statutory Revenue Drops By Over 102bn Naira Nigeria’s Gross Statutory Revenue for the month of November dropped by 102 billion Naira to 297 billion Naira compered with the...
  10. Kwara To Generate Two Billion Naira Monthly The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has announced the resolve of the government to increase the Internally Generated Revenue to...

< YOHAIG home