The families of Daniel Abreu and Safiro Furtado will proceed with their civil lawsuits against the estate of Aaron Hernandez, despite the former NFL player’s death. Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday in an apparent suicide, five days after, a jury acquitted him of killing the two men outside a Boston … Continue reading Families Of Shooting Victims To Continue Lawsuit Against Aaron Hernandez

The post Families Of Shooting Victims To Continue Lawsuit Against Aaron Hernandez appeared first on Channels Television.