Fashola Calls For Patience Over Rehabilitation Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted January 9, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

The Minister Of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has called for patience over the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, He made the appeal while giving account of the work embarked upon by his ministry. Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, he urged road users to be patient, stating that the repairs … Continue reading Fashola Calls For Patience Over Rehabilitation Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The post Fashola Calls For Patience Over Rehabilitation Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway appeared first on Channels Television.

