FEC Approves Abuja Airport Closure For Repairs

Posted January 4, 2017 2:31 pm by Comments

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja will be officially closed for six weeks to enable repair works on the runway which is said to be dysfunctional. Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the council meeting. He said that the federal government will also be spending over one billion Naira to … Continue reading FEC Approves Abuja Airport Closure For Repairs

