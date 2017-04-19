FEC Meeting Fails To Hold

Posted April 19, 2017 2:31 pm by Comments

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which holds every Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, has failed to hold this time. A statement from the Presidency said: “The staff of the council secretariat, resumed on Tuesday after the Easter. “There was no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers. By practice, the ministers receive … Continue reading FEC Meeting Fails To Hold

The post FEC Meeting Fails To Hold appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Why Weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting Was Cancelled Today” – Presidency THE Presidency has hinted why the Weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) failed to hold, on Wednesday, as usual at the...
  2. Presidency says Easter break stalls FEC meeting Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Wednesday said the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council did not hold because...
  3. Federal Executive Council meeting fails to hold The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which usually holds every Wednesday did not hold today. As at 11am this morning,...
  4. Nigeria’s financial crisis deepens as revenue allocation meeting fails to hold Anxiety has mounted in the states with the cancellation of the meeting. The post Nigeria’s financial crisis deepens as revenue...
  5. Police Hold Crucial Meeting With Security Stakeholders In Delta The police in a meeting with security stakeholders in Delta State, south-south Nigeria, said it would partner with the civil...
  6. Napps Hold Stakeholders Meeting In Asaba The National Social Safety-Net Programme (NAPPS) has organized a stakeholders and sensitization meeting to showcase the benefits of the Federal...
  7. Rivers Police Hold Town Hall Meeting To Address Security The outgoing Rivers State Commissioner Of Police (CP), Foluso Adebanjo has organised a town hall meeting to address the state...
  8. Buhari Holds FEC Meeting In Abuja The meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council has ended in Abuja, the Federal Capital...
  9. Defection: PDP Members Hold Emergency Meeting In Anambra The Former Aviation Minister, Mr Osita Chidoka, has asked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his ward and...
  10. PENGASSAN Strike Continues As Discussions Hold With Ministers The President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria – PENGASSAN, Mr Francis Johnson says the...

< YOHAIG home