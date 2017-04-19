FEC Meeting Fails To Hold
The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which holds every Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, has failed to hold this time. A statement from the Presidency said: “The staff of the council secretariat, resumed on Tuesday after the Easter. “There was no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers. By practice, the ministers receive … Continue reading FEC Meeting Fails To Hold
The post FEC Meeting Fails To Hold appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?