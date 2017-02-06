The Nigerian government has launched the economic recovery growth plan; an initiative which Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says is expected to lead to the growth of the nation’s economy by seven per cent between 2017 and 2020. Professor Osinbajo says the all-inclusive economic policy document will help put the economy back on track, following the … Continue reading Federal Government Launches Economic Recovery Plan

The post Federal Government Launches Economic Recovery Plan appeared first on Channels Television.