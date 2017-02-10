The Nigerian government says a cell of a Boko Haram affiliate, called the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ in Kogi state, is acquiring bomb-making chemicals and high-calibre weapons to perpetrate “acts of terror”, including attacks on banks, arms depots and prisons in the country. According to a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, … Continue reading Federal Government Warns Citizens Against ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

