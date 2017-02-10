Federal Government Warns Citizens Against ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

Posted February 10, 2017 7:31 pm by Comments

The Nigerian government says a cell of a Boko Haram affiliate, called the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ in Kogi state, is acquiring bomb-making chemicals and high-calibre weapons to perpetrate “acts of terror”, including attacks on banks, arms depots and prisons in the country. According to a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, … Continue reading Federal Government Warns Citizens Against ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

The post Federal Government Warns Citizens Against ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 215 Members Of Egypt Muslim Brotherhood Referred To Court 215 members of the outlawed Egypt Muslim Brotherhood has been referred to court trial on charges of forming a militant group, the...
  2. Nigeria Warns Citizens Against Illegal Migration To Libya The Nigerian Government has warned its citizens and the people of Africa against the dangers of living in Libya. The...
  3. Egypt Summons US Ambassador over Muslim Brotherhood Egypt summoned the US ambassador in Cairo to show displeasure at Muslim Brotherhood figures coming to Washington for a private...
  4. ISIS Indoctrination: FG Warns Against Mobile App Targeting Children The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of a newly-launched mobile application developed by the Islamic State of...
  5. Army Warns Citizens Of New Trend By Insurgents The Nigerian Army has called the attention of the public to what it considers to be a new trend by...
  6. Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Mohamed Badie jailed for life Mohamed Badie An Egyptian criminal court on Monday handed down a life sentence to the spiritual leader of the Muslim...
  7. Federal Government To Decongest Abuja Airport The Federal Government will soon put in place security equipment at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja...
  8. Nasarawa Ready To Access Loan From Federal Government The Nasarawa State Government has already submitted an expression of interest to access the concessional loan granted to states facing...
  9. Federal Government To Improve Primary Health Care The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to address inadequate facilities in 10,000 primary health care centres across the...
  10. Nigerian muslim cleric warns muslim lawmakers to reject gender equality bill A Muslim cleric in Nigeria, Sheikh Isyaka Rabiu – leader of the Tijjaniya Brotherhood, has warned Muslim lawmakers that they...

< YOHAIG home