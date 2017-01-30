The Australian Open champion, Roger Federer, has celebrated his ‘fairy-tale’ victory and his 18th Grand Slam title at the men’s Australian Tennis Open championship trophy in Melbourne. The 35-year-old stayed at Melbourne Park until the early hours of Monday before returning to his hotel. In an interview, the Champion said: “It was a long night, … Continue reading Federer Celebrates Australian Open Victory

The post Federer Celebrates Australian Open Victory appeared first on Channels Television.