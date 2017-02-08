FG Amends Charges Against Saraki

Posted February 8, 2017 2:31 pm by Comments

The Federal Government on Wednesday applied to amend the 16-count charge bordering on false asset declaration, against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. Already, the CCT panel led by Justice Danladi Umar has given a nod for Dr. Saraki to enter his plea to the fresh charge. Dr. Saraki was docked before the CCT on … Continue reading FG Amends Charges Against Saraki

The post FG Amends Charges Against Saraki appeared first on Channels Television.

