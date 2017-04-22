FG Extends Tenure Of National Sports Federations Presidents

Posted April 22, 2017

The Nigerian Government has amended the guidelines for the 2017 elections into National Sports Federations. The new guidelines state that the tenure of presidents of national federations has been extended to 12 years as against the earlier proposed two terms of eight years. Also, presidents of international sports bodies would not be eligible to contest … Continue reading FG Extends Tenure Of National Sports Federations Presidents

The post FG Extends Tenure Of National Sports Federations Presidents appeared first on Channels Television.

