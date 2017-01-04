FG Insists No Polio Case Recorded In Cross River
The Nigerian government has validated the position of the Cross River State government in the suspected case of polio in the state in south-south Nigeria. The Incident Manager of the National Polio Emergency Operation Centre, Dr. Usman Adamu, made the clarification on Wednesday in a telephone interview with Channels Television. Dr Adamu confirmed that the … Continue reading FG Insists No Polio Case Recorded In Cross River
The post FG Insists No Polio Case Recorded In Cross River appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?