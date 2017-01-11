FG, NUPENG, PENGASSAN To Convene In Abuja

Posted January 11, 2017 12:31 pm by Comments

Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, is expected to meet today with the leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association Of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN). The meeting is expected to trash out disagreement between the unionist and oil companies over staff welfare. The federal government is mediating … Continue reading FG, NUPENG, PENGASSAN To Convene In Abuja

The post FG, NUPENG, PENGASSAN To Convene In Abuja appeared first on Channels Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PENGASSAN, NUPENG Back Petrol Pump Price Hike The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers...
  2. Buhari Meets Leadership Of NUPENG, PENGASSAN President Muhammadu Buhari is presently in a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff...
  3. PENGASSAN, NUPENG call off strike The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...
  4. ‘Unbundling’: PENGASSAN, NUPENG suspend strike The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) branches of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum...
  5. NUPENG, PENGASSAN Divided Over Planned strike There appears to be a division between unions representing oil workers in Nigeria. This comes ahead of a planned strike...
  6. Fuel price hike: NUPENG, PENGASSAN to meet in Calabar The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...
  7. PENGASSAN, NUPENG differ on new petrol price Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The two major unions in the oil and gas sector, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff...
  8. PENGASSAN, NUPENG threaten strike over severance pay A major crisis looms in the oil sector as the Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and...
  9. NUPENG, PENGASSAN Suspend Strike Labour Unions in Nigeria’s oil sector, the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), and the Petroleum and Natural...
  10. PENGASSAN, NUPENG to meet FG on July 11, put strike on hold The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and NUPENG have postponed the meeting with Federal Government...

< YOHAIG home