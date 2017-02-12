FG Recovers 151Million Dollars And Eight Billion Naira Loot

The Federal Government says it has recovered 151 million Dollars and 8 billion naira through, the Whistle-Blower Policy. The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in a statement on Sunday, said the recovered funds does not include the 9.2 million Dollar found with the former GMD of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, adding that it … Continue reading FG Recovers 151Million Dollars And Eight Billion Naira Loot

The post FG Recovers 151Million Dollars And Eight Billion Naira Loot appeared first on Channels Television.

