FG Seeks Pediatricians’ Support For Displaced Children

The Paediatrics Association of Nigeria(PAN) has volunteered to offer humanitarian service for the re-resettlement and medical treatment of Internally Displaced Children in the northeast. The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, made the appeal during the association’s 48th annual scientific conference holding in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria. The Health Minister who is represented at the … Continue reading FG Seeks Pediatricians’ Support For Displaced Children

The post FG Seeks Pediatricians’ Support For Displaced Children appeared first on Channels Television.

