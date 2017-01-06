FG To Renegotiate 2009 Agreement With ASUU

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the membership of a Federal Government team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with the staff unions in the Federal Universities, Federal Polytechnics and Federal Colleges of Education. This is aimed at engendering sustainable peace and industrial harmony in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. The 16-member team is chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin, a Senior Advocate … Continue reading FG To Renegotiate 2009 Agreement With ASUU

