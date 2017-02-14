Fire Outbreak Victims Count Losses In Enugu State

Some residents and shop owners in Enugu state, are counting their losses as fire broke out and razed down their building. According to reports, although no casualty was recorded, property worth millions of Naira have been lost. The incident, occurred on 53 presidential road, in a building that houses about 30 people including students and … Continue reading Fire Outbreak Victims Count Losses In Enugu State

The post Fire Outbreak Victims Count Losses In Enugu State appeared first on Channels Television.

