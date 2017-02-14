Forfeiture Of Malabu Oil: Shell, Agip Move To Get Injunction

Shell Nigeria Limited and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited, have both approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to set aside an order by the court on January 26, 2017, that oil prospecting license (245) otherwise known as Malabu oil, be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government. In two separate motions the two oil companies … Continue reading Forfeiture Of Malabu Oil: Shell, Agip Move To Get Injunction

The post Forfeiture Of Malabu Oil: Shell, Agip Move To Get Injunction

