Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Charged

The man suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Florida airport on Friday, 26-year old Esteban Santiago, has been charged by prosecutors. Santiago is accused of opening fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport, killing five people and injuring at least six others. He is charged with carrying out an act of violence at an … Continue reading Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Charged

