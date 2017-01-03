Fountain Of Life Church Joins Nollywood With Movie, Crystal
From the four walls of a church comes a contemporary movie, CRYSTAL, starring famed actor cum director and later turned politician, Desmond Elliot. The movie, although a church production, is produced fit for consumption outside the walls of the church. Crystal, directed by Elliot, revolves around a vibrant and talented young lady who was blessed … Continue reading Fountain Of Life Church Joins Nollywood With Movie, Crystal
