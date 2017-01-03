Fountain Of Life Church Joins Nollywood With Movie, Crystal

Posted January 3, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

From the four walls of a church comes a contemporary movie, CRYSTAL, starring famed actor cum director and later turned politician, Desmond Elliot. The movie, although a church production, is produced fit for consumption outside the walls of the church. Crystal, directed by Elliot, revolves around a vibrant and talented young lady who was blessed … Continue reading Fountain Of Life Church Joins Nollywood With Movie, Crystal

The post Fountain Of Life Church Joins Nollywood With Movie, Crystal appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Church 3:16 presents The Emerge Leadership Conference at The Fountain of Life Church | October 7th – 11th The Emerge Leadership Conference is an annual conference for young people (18 – 35) organized by Church 3:16. Church 3:16...
  2. Ameobi Joins Crystal Palace On Free Transfer Nigerian international, Shola Ameobi, has signed a short-term contract with Crystal Palace until the end of the season on a...
  3. Nollywood Movie ‘Don’t Cry For Me’ Gets 3.5/5 as Adenike Adebayo Reviews it in The Screening Room | Watch Adenike Adebayo‘s Nollywood movie review show ‘The Screening Room‘ takes on Don’t Cry For Me – a movie starring Joseph...
  4. Producers Explain Why Nollywood Movie, ’76, Took 7 Years To Make Producers of the movie ’76, collaborated with the Nigerian Army on the flick which was inspired by the botched military...
  5. What Kiki Omeili Says About The “New Nollywood” As the Nigerian film Industry continues to evolve, Kiki Omeili has joined a couple of other young vibrant filmmakers, to...
  6. Desmond Elliot premieres new movie “Crystal” The movie was directed by Desmond Elliot and produced by Fehintola Olulana. The post Desmond Elliot premieres new movie “Crystal”...
  7. Top Nollywood Stars Dazzle At ’76’ Movie Nigerian Premiere Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Omotola Jalade, Desmond Elliot, Ibinabo Fibresima, Fred Amata, Kunle Afolayan, Stephanie Okereke, Daniel K Daniel, and...
  8. Have You Seen the Nollywood Movie Titled 3 Is Company? Check Out Adenike Adebayo’s Review on The Screening Room   Hello BellaNaija lovers of Nollywood! Have you seen Yvonne Jegede‘s movie ‘3 Is Company‘? Nollywood movie reviewer, Adenike Adebayo...
  9. Arsenal’s Mathieu Flamini Completes Crystal Palace Move English club, Crystal Palace have completed the signing of former Arsenal midfielder, Mathieu Flamini. The Eagles announced on Thursday on...
  10. Fountain of Life with Taiwo Odukoya: Domestic Workers & Your Marriage A time there was when a woman got married and stayed at home full-time to take care of the home...

< YOHAIG home