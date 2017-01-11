Fountain University Awards Babalola, Yusuf Ali Honourary Degrees

The Deputy President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Mr Sakariyau Babalola and the Pro-Chancellor of Osun State University, Mr Yusuf Olaolu Ali, a senior lawyer, would be conferred with honourary degrees at the 6th convocation of Fountain University, Osogbo. The acting Vice-Chancellor of the Fountain University, Professor Abdullateef Usman, said Babalola would be … Continue reading Fountain University Awards Babalola, Yusuf Ali Honourary Degrees

The post Fountain University Awards Babalola, Yusuf Ali Honourary Degrees appeared first on Channels Television.

