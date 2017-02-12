Gaidam Commends Electorate As APC Sweeps Yobe LG Poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and chancellor seats at the just concluded Local Government election across the 17 LGs of Yobe State. The results of the poll were announced by the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Mr Jauro Abdu, in Damaturu, the state’s capital. Mr Abdu noted … Continue reading Gaidam Commends Electorate As APC Sweeps Yobe LG Poll

The post Gaidam Commends Electorate As APC Sweeps Yobe LG Poll appeared first on Channels Television.

