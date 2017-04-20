Gaidam Swears In New Head of Service, Others

Posted April 20, 2017 2:31 pm by Comments

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, on Wednesday, swore in a new Head of Service, Saleh Abubakar. The new appointee, who is the Chief of Staff to the Governor, takes over from Dauda Yahaya, who has attended the mandatory years of service. While administering the oath on the Head of Service, the Governor said the … Continue reading Gaidam Swears In New Head of Service, Others

The post Gaidam Swears In New Head of Service, Others appeared first on Channels Television.

