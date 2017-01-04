The head of Gambia’s army has pledged his full backing to the country’s president, Yahya Jammeh, amid a deepening political crisis. Mr Jammeh suffered a surprise electoral defeat last month to Adama Barrow. He initially accepted the result but changed his mind days later, citing electoral “abnormalities”. In a letter to the pro-government newspaper, General … Continue reading Gambian Army Chief Pledges Allegiance To Jammeh

