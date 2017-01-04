Gambian Army Chief Pledges Allegiance To Jammeh

Posted January 4, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

The head of Gambia’s army has pledged his full backing to the country’s president, Yahya Jammeh, amid a deepening political crisis. Mr Jammeh suffered a surprise electoral defeat last month to Adama Barrow. He initially accepted the result but changed his mind days later, citing electoral “abnormalities”. In a letter to the pro-government newspaper, General … Continue reading Gambian Army Chief Pledges Allegiance To Jammeh

The post Gambian Army Chief Pledges Allegiance To Jammeh appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NGO Warns Jammeh Over Rejection Of Gambian Election Result A Non-Governmental Organisation, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI), has warned President Yahya Jammeh of...
  2. Gambian Election: Jammeh accepts defeat Gambian ruler Yayah Jammeh has conceded defeat to rival Adama Barrow after the presidential polls, an aide to the Information...
  3. Gambia’s political crisis deepens as army chief reaffirms loyalty to Jammeh The Gambia’s army chief on Wednesday reaffirmed his loyalty to President Yahya Jammeh despite the threat of a regional military...
  4. Gambian president Jammeh will not ‘step down’ Gambian President Yahya Jammeh said he would not step down and condemned mediation by West African regional bloc ECOWAS that...
  5. President Jammeh Using Nigerian Judges To Undermine Justice, Says Gambian Lawyers The Gambian Bar Association has warned that Ex-President Yahya Jammeh, who first accepted his loss of the presidency in this...
  6. Gambia’s army chief pledges allegiance to President-elect Adama Barrow An army spokesman was not immediately available to comment. The post Gambia’s army chief pledges allegiance to President-elect Adama Barrow...
  7. Paranoia, Fear Of Prosecution Behind Gambian President Jammeh’s U-Turn On Electoral Loss 0 Comments Exclusive Paranoia, Fear Of Prosecution Behind Gambian President Jammeh’s U-Turn On Electoral Loss 8 Hours Ago...
  8. Gambia: Jammeh rejects election result, winner kicks A week after conceding defeat by his opponent in the presidential election, Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has rejected the result....
  9. [BREAKING] Gambian president makes U-turn, rejects election results Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has rejected the result of the presidential election held earlier this month, a week after admitting...
  10. Trouble! Gambian President Rejects Election Result After Initially Conceding Defeat Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has said that he has rejected the outcome of last week’s election that he lost to...

< YOHAIG home