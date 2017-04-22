Gov. Emmanuel Approves Payment Of Owed Gratuities To Retirees

As part of a resolve to make the welfare of Akwa Ibom workers priority, Governor Udom Emmanuel has approved the payment of a backlog of arrears of pension and gratuities to retired civil servants in the state. Finance Commissioner, Nsikan Linus Nkan, disclosed this while interacting with labour union leaders under the auspices of the … Continue reading Gov. Emmanuel Approves Payment Of Owed Gratuities To Retirees

The post Gov. Emmanuel Approves Payment Of Owed Gratuities To Retirees appeared first on Channels Television.

