Gov. Emmanuel Visits Akwa-Ibom PDP Secretariat

Posted December 30, 2016 6:31 pm by Comments

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to remain steadfast and uphold the tenets of the party as better days unfold. Governor Emmanuel stated this on Friday during his end-of-year visit to the party secretariat at Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo. Governor Udom Emmanuel … Continue reading Gov. Emmanuel Visits Akwa-Ibom PDP Secretariat

The post Gov. Emmanuel Visits Akwa-Ibom PDP Secretariat appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Akwa Ibom Governor Emmanuel Returns Home To Rousing Welcome Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, returned to the state on Friday afternoon to a tumultuous welcome and show of...
  2. Akwa Ibom PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gov. Emmanuel The enlarged caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has passed a vote of confidence on...
  3. Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel, sacks commissioners Most of the sacked commissioners were inherited from the government of former Governor Godswill Akpabio. The post Akwa Ibom governor,...
  4. VIDEO: Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, boasts about his wealth, and his father’s big house Governor Udom said he earned not less than $ 1million yearly as staff of Zenith Bank, and built one of...
  5. Akwa Ibom Gov., Udom Emmanuel, holds out olive branch to political opponents The governor said every political contest must produce a winner and a loser. The post Akwa Ibom Gov., Udom Emmanuel,...
  6. Many job seekers in Akwa Ibom holding fake govt. employment letters – Gov. Emmanuel The state civil service is the major employer of labour in Akwa Ibom state. The post Many job seekers in...
  7. Gov. Udom Proposes N365bn As Akwa-Ibom 2017 Budget Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has proposed a budget of 365.254 billion Naira for the 2017 fiscal year. The...
  8. Governor Emmanuel Praises Akwa United’s Victory Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has commended the players and technical crew of Akwa United for their victory in...
  9. Akwa Ibom Governor Signs 2016 Appropriation Bill Governor Udom Emmanuel has signed the Akwa Ibom State 2016 Appropriation Bill into law, with a total budget size of...
  10. Gov. Emmanuel inaugurates construction of 81km roads in Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has commenced the construction of 81km roads at...

< YOHAIG home