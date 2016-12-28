Governor Ahmed Flags Off Women Empowerment Programme In Kwara State
The kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has flagged off a 41 million Niara worth of empowerment programme for women in the state. The governor who made a symbolic presentation of 20 million Naira cheques to beneficiaries at the banquet hall, Ilorin, said his administration has prioritized the informal sector as a major driver of economic activities … Continue reading Governor Ahmed Flags Off Women Empowerment Programme In Kwara State
