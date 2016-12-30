Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget

Posted December 30, 2016 11:31 am by Comments

The Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of over 135.3 billion Naira before the state House of Assembly for the 2017 fiscal year. Laying the budget tagged: ‘budget of introspection and sustenance’, is an increase of 29 billion Naira of the revised 2016 appropriation law. Out of the estimate, over seven … Continue reading Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget

The post Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara Budget 2016 The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of 116,164, 043,000 naira to the state House of...
  2. Niger State Gov. Presents 108bn Naira Budget For 2017 The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has presented 2017 fiscal year budget proposal of over 108 billion Naira to...
  3. Ayade Presents 2017 Budget To Cross River House of Assembly The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill of 301 billion naira to the state...
  4. Kwara proposes N135bn budget for 2017; Sokoto, N204.3bn By Demola Akinyemi ILORIN—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has said that the thrust of the 2017 budget proposal of...
  5. Kwara Will Not Reduce Minimum Wage, Says Gov. Ahmed The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has allayed the fear of reduction of minimum wage for civil servants in the...
  6. Gaidam Presents 2017 Appropriation And Finance Bills The Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, on Friday, presented the 2017 appropriation and finance bills to the state assembly for...
  7. Aregbesola Presents Osun 2017 Budget In Absentia For the second year running, the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has failed to personally present the state budget before...
  8. Kogi Governor Proposes A Budget Of 174b Naira For 2017 Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, has presented a budget of 174.851 billion Naira for 2017 fiscal year to the...
  9. Projects get lion share as Ahmed presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a 2017 budget estimate of N135, 064, 529, 461 to the State...
  10. Yobe Governor Presents 80.6 bn Naira For 2015 Budget Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has presented an appropriation bill of 80.6 billion naira to the State Assembly for scrutiny...

< YOHAIG home