The Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of over 135.3 billion Naira before the state House of Assembly for the 2017 fiscal year. Laying the budget tagged: ‘budget of introspection and sustenance’, is an increase of 29 billion Naira of the revised 2016 appropriation law. Out of the estimate, over seven … Continue reading Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget

The post Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget appeared first on Channels Television.