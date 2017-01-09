Governor Bello, Mourners Offer Prayers For Late Kure

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Monday led a group of mourners in prayers at the residence of late Mr Abdulkadir Kure. Mr Kure, who died on Sunday at a hospital in Germany, was a former governor of Niger State in north-central Nigeria. Multitude of sympathisers stormed the deceased’s residence for series of prayers at … Continue reading Governor Bello, Mourners Offer Prayers For Late Kure

