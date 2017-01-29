Governor El-Rufai, Aviation Officials Inspect Kaduna Airport

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Kaduna Airport. The governor stated this during an inspection visit to the airport, ahead of the planned closure of the Abuja Airport for repairs of its runway starting from March 8, 2017. He was accompanied … Continue reading Governor El-Rufai, Aviation Officials Inspect Kaduna Airport

Governor El-Rufai, Aviation Officials Inspect Kaduna Airport

