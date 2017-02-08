Governor Wike Charges Rivers IRS On Revenue Generation

 Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has inaugurated the reconstituted Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service (IRS), charging the board to create a tax friendly environment in the state, while improving internally generated revenue for development purposes. The governor urged the chairman and members of the state Board of IRS to ensure that they … Continue reading Governor Wike Charges Rivers IRS On Revenue Generation

