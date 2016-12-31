Harmattan Haze Cripples Aviation Economy In Benin City

Airline operators and their passengers are lamenting the effects of the harmattan haze that has made it impossible for flights to land or take off from Benin City since Sunday. The harmattan haze has engulfed Benin City since Sunday reducing visibility in the city and the once busy airport had become a ghost of its … Continue reading Harmattan Haze Cripples Aviation Economy In Benin City

