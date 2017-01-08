Hopman Cup: France Beat USA To Win Title In Perth

France has won the Hopman Cup for the second time after beating the United States in the final in Perth. France took the lead in the mixed team event with Richard Gasquet’s victory, over jack sock, in the men’s match. However United States levelled thanks to Coco Vandeweghe’s 6-4 7-5 win over kristina Mladenovic in … Continue reading Hopman Cup: France Beat USA To Win Title In Perth

