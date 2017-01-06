How My Husband Bit Me During Fight, Wife Tells Court

The police in Osun State have dragged a 43-year-old artisan, Ifeanyi Adamu, before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly beating and biting his wife, Tinuke Ademola. Explaining how the scuffle began, Tinuke said she had grabbed her husband’s manhood and squeezed his scrotum to enable her to escape from him while he was beating her. … Continue reading How My Husband Bit Me During Fight, Wife Tells Court

The post How My Husband Bit Me During Fight, Wife Tells Court appeared first on Channels Television.

