I Didn’t Stop The Protest I Only Stopped The Physical Convergence- Tu Face

Posted February 6, 2017 12:31 pm by Comments

Popular Musician, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a Tu-Face, has explained why he is not physically present in the protests taking place in Abuja and Lagos state. In a phone interview with Channels Television on Monday, he insisted that he is still in support of the rally but had only backed out for security reasons. “I don’t have … Continue reading I Didn’t Stop The Protest I Only Stopped The Physical Convergence- Tu Face

The post I Didn’t Stop The Protest I Only Stopped The Physical Convergence- Tu Face appeared first on Channels Television.

