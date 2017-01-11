IFAD Advocates Improvement Of Rural Infrastructure
President Of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Mr Kanayo Nwanze, has urged the federal government to improve infrastructure in the rural areas of the country as a means of transforming the agriculture sector. According to Mr Nwanze, the move would also help in addressing the rural-urban migration challenge. The IFAD President made the appeal … Continue reading IFAD Advocates Improvement Of Rural Infrastructure
The post IFAD Advocates Improvement Of Rural Infrastructure appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?