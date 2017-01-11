President Of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Mr Kanayo Nwanze, has urged the federal government to improve infrastructure in the rural areas of the country as a means of transforming the agriculture sector. According to Mr Nwanze, the move would also help in addressing the rural-urban migration challenge. The IFAD President made the appeal … Continue reading IFAD Advocates Improvement Of Rural Infrastructure

The post IFAD Advocates Improvement Of Rural Infrastructure appeared first on Channels Television.