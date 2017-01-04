The President of International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Mr Kanayo Nwanze, has challenged the federal government to create the right policies for the development of Agriculture in Nigeria. He said that the provision of the necessary infrastructure for seamless production and transportation would add great value to the sector. He was speaking in Ogun state, … Continue reading IFAD President Advocates Right Policies For Agric Development

The post IFAD President Advocates Right Policies For Agric Development appeared first on Channels Television.