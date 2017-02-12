Imo Govt. Spends 40bn Naira On Free Tertiary Education

The Imo State government says it has spent over 40 billion naira on its free tertiary education policy since inception four years ago. The State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, made the disclosure at the Heroes Square in Owerri, the Imo State capital in southeast Nigeria. He was speaking during the ongoing revalidation and verification exercise organised for Imo … Continue reading Imo Govt. Spends 40bn Naira On Free Tertiary Education

The post Imo Govt. Spends 40bn Naira On Free Tertiary Education appeared first on Channels Television.

