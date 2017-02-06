Imo Govt. To Establish Agriculture Park To Ensure Food Security

The Imo state government has resolved to establish an Agriculture Park in the six local government areas in Imo North Senatorial District, in a bid to foster a development of the sector and ensure adequate food security. This move was disclosed by Senator Benjamin Uwajimogu representing Imo North Senatorial District. He stated that since the … Continue reading Imo Govt. To Establish Agriculture Park To Ensure Food Security

