The Imo state government has resolved to establish an Agriculture Park in the six local government areas in Imo North Senatorial District, in a bid to foster a development of the sector and ensure adequate food security. This move was disclosed by Senator Benjamin Uwajimogu representing Imo North Senatorial District. He stated that since the … Continue reading Imo Govt. To Establish Agriculture Park To Ensure Food Security

The post Imo Govt. To Establish Agriculture Park To Ensure Food Security appeared first on Channels Television.