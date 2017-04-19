INEC To Commence CVR Ahead Of 2019

Posted April 19, 2017 2:31 pm by Comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will soon commence a nationwide Continuous Voters Registration exercise, ahead of the 2019 general elections. The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at a meeting with national commissioners at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. According to him, the exercise will enable citizens who have reached 18 … Continue reading INEC To Commence CVR Ahead Of 2019

The post INEC To Commence CVR Ahead Of 2019 appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. INEC Set To Commence Distribution Of PVC In Ekiti In preparedness ahead of 2018 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State ,the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to commence...
  2. 86 Groups Seek Registration As Political Parties Ahead Of 2019 Polls— INEC The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the number of political associations seeking registration as political parties ahead of the...
  3. INEC Fixes February 16 For 2019 Presidential And NASS Elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, February 16, as the date for the 2019 presidential and National...
  4. INEC Holds Workshop Ahead Of Governorship Election In Ondo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has organised a workshop ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State, Nigeria. The...
  5. Hope Party sues INEC on 2019 Polls Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Hope Democratic Party, HDP, has dragged the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before a...
  6. INEC Distributes Materials Ahead Of Cross River Yakurr 2 Election The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State has started the distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s...
  7. Anambra PDP Group Stages Protest At INEC Headquarters A group which identifies itself as the committee of Anambra State PDP House of Representatives members-elect is demanding the issuance...
  8. Wike Accuses INEC Of Plot To Rig 2019 Elections Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plotting to rig the 2019 elections...
  9. Kogi Election: Collation of Results To Commence Sunday Morning The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that collation and announcement of results will commence at 6 o’clock on...
  10. 2019 Elections: INEC collaborates with NITDA for e-Voting Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday concluded plans with the National Information...

< YOHAIG home